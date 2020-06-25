Las Vegas, Reno Casinos Mandate Face Masks For Casino Visitors As Of Friday Morning

Masks must be worn in Nevada’s public indoors spaces, the state’s Governor has ordered. That means casino visitors anywhere in the state must cover up except when eating or drinking.

The ruling goes into effect at 12:01 AM on Friday and follows a lax approach in which masks were not mandatory in every casino, although some encouraged their use. That resulted in many patrons going maskless while staffers at the casinos were mandated to wear them.

“No shirt. No shoes. No mask. No service,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday, mandating that marks needed to be worn in any public space. Social distancing rules and other protocols remain in effect.

Sisolak’s ruling follows a similar one last week by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In Southern California, reopened casinos and card rooms already required masks to be worn.

Nevada, like several states, has seen its COVID-19 cases rising. Its Department of Health and Human Services said 365 new cases came in the last 24 hours before Wednesday’s report, its fifth-highest since tracking began. Overall, Nevada has 14,362 confirmed cases and 494 deaths.

Visitors to Las Vegas casinos that arrive maskless will be offered a face covering or turned away if they refuse to wear one. That’s in addition to mandatory temperature checks before entering any casino.

The new ruling arrives just before the big July 4 weekend, which will likely see big crowds returning to Las Vegas and Reno casinos.