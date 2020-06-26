‘Langdon’: Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez & Beau Knapp Cast In NBC Pilot Based On Dan Brown’s ‘Lost Symbol’

EXCLUSIVE: Sumalee Montano (Star Trek: Picard), Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez and Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Ashley Zukerman in Langdon, NBC’s drama pilot based on Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller novel The Lost Symbol.

The project, which hails from Imagine Television, CBS TV Studios and Universal Television, is among five 2020 pilots which NBC has committed to filming later this year, once production can safely begin amid coronavirus restrictions.

Written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, Langdon follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Montano will play Sato, Director of the OS. Gonzalez is Nunez, a uniformed Capitol policeman. Knapp portrays Mal’akh, who takes Langdon on a dangerous and arcane mission.

In addition to Zukerman, they join previously announced Valorie Curry and Eddie Izzard.

Dworkin and Beattie executive produce with Brown and Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Falvey and Anna Culp. CBS TV Studios, where Imagine TV has a first-look deal, and Universal TV co-produce.

The Lost Symbol is the third Brown novel featuring the character of Langdon, following Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, and is set after the events of Da Vinci Code.

Montano recently appeared in recurring roles on Star Trek: Picard, How To Get Away With Murder and This Is Us. She’s repped by Defining Artists and Rothman/Andres.

Gonzalez is coming off a four-year run as Mad Dog on the CW’s Arrow. His previous credits include an arc on Mr. Robot and the series regular role of Manny Maquis on the USA series Rush. He’s repped by Domain Talent and Framework Entertainment.

Knapp will next be seen as the co-lead to Ethan Hawke in Showtime’s anticipated series The Good Lord Bird. On the film side, he most recently appeared alongside Naomi Harris, Reid Scott and Tyrese Gibson in Sony-Screen Gems’ Black and Blue and co-starred opposite Omari Hardwick in American Skin, written and directed by Nate Parker, which competed in the dramatic feature category in the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Earlier this summer he shot the lead in John Stalberg Jr.’s Crypto, opposite Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Knapp is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney David Krintzman.