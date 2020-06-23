‘Langdon’: Valorie Curry & Eddie Izzard Cast In NBC Pilot Based On Dan Brown’s ‘Lost Symbol’

EXCLUSIVE: Valorie Curry (The Tick) and Eddie Izzard (Six Minutes To Midnight) are set to star opposite Ashley Zukerman in Langdon, NBC’s drama pilot based on Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller novel The Lost Symbol.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The project, which hails from Imagine Television, CBS TV Studios and Universal Television, was among five 2020 pilots which NBC yesterday committed to filming later this year, once production can safely begin. Curry and Izzrd’s castings were already in the works in mid-March when Hollywood production was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, Langdon follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Curry will portray Katherine, a scientist who studies how consciousness can affect the physical world.

Izzard will play Peter, the Director of the Smithsonian and an influential mover and shaker in Washington, D.C.

Dworkin and Beattie executive produce with Brown and Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Falvey and Anna Culp. CBS TV Studios, where Imagine TV has a first-look deal, and Universal TV co-produce.



The Lost Symbol is the third Brown novel featuring the character of Langdon, following Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, and is set after the events of Da Vinci Code.

Izzard recently starred with Judi Dench and co-wrote the screenplay for Lionsgate thriller Six Minutes To Midnight, and he starred as Dan Deakins alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson in the Focus Features musical dramedy The High Note. Izzard is repped by APA, and Nicki Van Gelder at Conway van Gelder Grant.

Curry recently starred as the female lead of Amazon’s The Tick, opposite Griffin Newman and Peter Serafinowicz. She’s repped by Thruline and Ziffren Brittenham.