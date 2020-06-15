WestEnd Films has boarded international sales on Lamya’s Poem, the animated feature whose voice cast includes Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Millie Davis (Wonder) and Faran Tahir (Iron Man).

The film charts the story of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee who is given a book of poetry of classic 13th-century Persian poet, Rumi. As the perils of her journey mount, the book becomes a magical gateway.

“The wound is the place where the light enters you,” is one of Rumi’s famous quotes, which inspired the film’s writer-director Alexander Kronemer.

WestEnd will be introducing the feature to buyers this week during Annecy, where it is part of the digital event’s works in progress panels, and next week during the Cannes virtual market where they will show first visuals. ICM is repping North American rights.

Massoud will voice the young poet Rumi, Davis will voice Lamya and Tahir will be Rumi’s father.

Financed by Unity Productions Foundation, Sam Kadi (The Citizen) is producing and Brandon Lloyd (The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That) is serving as director of animation for Canada’s PiP Animation Studios. Other crew members include music composer Christopher Willis (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and art director Kristina Vardazaryan (Wonder Park).

Kronemer said: “Lamya’s Poem speaks to the conflict of good and evil that resides within all of us. The film offers a glimpse into a world torn by invasion and war, yet reveals that the greatest battle we face is usually within ourselves. In designing Lamya’s Poem, we set out with the goal of creating a film that would have a mature look appropriate for the topic. We drew inspiration and techniques from other mediums such as graphic novels and classical paintings to create visual pallet that will appear like an animated watercolor painting, in a similar approach to the widely successful film, Loving Vincent. The film will be presented as 2D, though there are many 3D elements that will be incorporated.”

WestEnd’s previous animations have included Oscar-nominees The Breadwinner and Song Of The Sea.

Massoud is repped by ICM, The Characters Talent Agency and Link Entertainment. Davis is repped by AMI Artist Management and Industry Entertainment. Tahir is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency. Kadi is repped by Team 713 Entertainment.