Enlightened Kingdom Sets ‘Lady Of Heaven’; Feature About Lady Fatima, Daughter Of Muhammad – Cannes

Enchanted Kingdom

EXCLUSIVE: Enlightened Kingdom is producing the John Stephenson Obe-directed feature Lady of Heaven about Lady Fatima, the daughter of the prophet Muhammad.

Separated by 1400 years, an Iraqi child, in the midst of a war-torn country, learns the importance and power of patience. After losing his mother, the child finds himself in a new home, where a loving grandmother narrates the historical story of The Lady and how her suffering as the first victim of terrorism spun out of control into the 21st century.

Sheikh Al-Habib wrote the screenplay and Husaain Ashmere executive produced with Matthew Kuipers producing (An American Haunting, Outcast, Legendary). Sarah Trevis (Mary Poppins Returns) oversaw casting which includes Ray Fearon (The Beauty and the Beast, Hamlet), Mark Anthony Brighton (Doctor Strange), Denise Black (The Last Tree), Oscar Garland, Chris Jarman, Alex Lanipekun, Arman Mantella, Hannah Rose Caton and Andrew Harrison.

“There are 250 films on Jesus Christ, 120 films on Moses, 80 about the other prophets, 40 films on Buddha and nine films about Mary, there are none about the life of Lady Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad,” said Ashmere.

 

 

