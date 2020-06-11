Country Music’s Lady Antebellum Changes Band Name Over Word’s Association With Slavery

The multiple-Grammy\-winning country music band Lady Antebellum has changed its name to Lady A due to the word antebellum’s association with slavery.

“When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern ‘antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos,” the trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood said in a statement shared on social media today (see it below). “As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country.

“But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change.”

The band’s statement says the name-change decision was made “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues.” The trio said it made “no excuse” for the “lateness” of the action.

Lady A said its next step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through the band’s LadyAID.

The group has won seven Grammy Awards since its first nomination in 2009, and six CMA Awards since 2008. Five of its seven album have topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart, with the other two peaking at No. 2.

Here is the entire statement: