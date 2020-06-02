Lachlan Murdoch Addresses Fox Team Over George Floyd Death

Fox Corp executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Monday sent a memo to employees about the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and the national protests that have come since. The note comes as Hollywood companies continue to stress their support for the black community since Floyd’s death one week ago.

“This is a time for people to come together in their grief, work to heal, and coalesce to address injustice and inequity in our country,” Murdoch wrote in the memo obtained by Deadline. He added that his Fox team “has been in my thoughts as we watch the tragic death of George Floyd continue to cause immense pain and spark important discussions around the country.”

He also lauded Fox’s “brave local and national reporters continue to put themselves at risk to provide the latest information impacting all of us and our neighbors across the country. We support all journalists and will do what we can to protect their safety and denounce calls for, and acts of, violence against them.”

Related Story WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Responds To George Floyd Protests, Urging Empathy And Reflection On Storytelling In Internal Memo

Murdoch additionally urged employees to use the Fox resources available to them, “including our Employee Assistance Program, your HR business partner, and our Inclusion team.”

Here’s the full memo:

Dear Colleagues,

The events that have unfolded over the past week have left me shocked and saddened. Each of you has been in my thoughts as we watch the tragic death of George Floyd continue to cause immense pain and spark important discussions around the country. It is essential that we grieve with the Floyd family, closely listen to the voices of peaceful protest and fundamentally understand that black lives matter.

The FOX culture embraces and fosters diversity and inclusion. Often we speak of the “FOX Family,” and never has the need to depend on and care for that family been more important. We support our Black colleagues and the Black community, as we all unite to seek equality and understanding.

Our mission to provide the best in news is particularly vital at this time. Our brave local and national reporters continue to put themselves at risk to provide the latest information impacting all of us and our neighbors across the country. We support all journalists and will do what we can to protect their safety and denounce calls for, and acts of, violence against them.

This is a time for people to come together in their grief, work to heal, and coalesce to address injustice and inequity in our country. This is an ongoing conversation, and no one has all the answers in this moment. As we each grapple with how to continue the discussion during this difficult and emotional time, please remember that there are many resources available to you, including our Employee Assistance Program, your HR business partner, and our Inclusion team.

As we grapple with this national tragedy, please stay safe and take good care of yourselves and your families.

My warmest regards,

Lachlan Murdoch