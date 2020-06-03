L.A. Pride To Peacefully Assemble In Solidarity With The Black Community

June marks Pride Month, a time where the LGTBQ+ community celebrates unity and L.A. Pride usually holds its annual parade and festival but had to cancel it this year because of COVID-19. However, Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces the fest, announced that on the weekend the Pride parade was supposed to take place, they are instead holding a solidarity protest march in response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression. L.A. Pride made the announcement on their social media platforms on Wednesday.

To our LA Pride family:

While we had cancelled all in-person events due to COVID-19, we have decided to peacefully assemble a protest in Hollywood, where the first ever permitted Pride Parade took place, in solidarity with the Black community. 50 years ago, Christopher Street West (CSW) took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard to peacefully protest against police brutality and oppression. We feel that it is our moral imperative to honor the legacies of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who bravely led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the Black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for meaningful and long-lasting reform.

The peaceful assembly will take place June 14 at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in L.A. near the site where the first-ever permitted Pride Parade took place. The protesters will march to West Hollywood and end at the intersection of San Vicente and Santa Monica.