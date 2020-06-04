L.A. County Public Health Confirms 46 New Deaths & 1,155 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,155 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 58,234 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 2,489 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions, the department said.

Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

“L.A. County has suffered a great deal of loss from COVID-19,’ said Barbara Ferrer, the director of public health. “As a community, we are mourning with the families and friends who have passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you every day.”

While the Public Health department issued its support for the protests currently underway, it noted, “Everyone engaging in peaceful protest should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth to protect others and keep six feet apart from people outside their household.”

The current Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives.

The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. Restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.