EXCLUSIVE: Mark Amin’s U.S. based Sobini Films (Good Kill), Japanese producer Motoko Kimura (L.D.K), and Lifeng Wang’s (Skiptrace) Yintai Investment are teaming up to launch the ACJ Film Fund.

ACJ is a joint venture to develop and finance wide-release theatrical films that will appeal to the American, Chinese, and Japanese markets. The $3M development fund is focused on contemporary action, suspense, science fiction, and commercial romance, with a strong emphasis placed on acquiring completed scripts. ACJ will also develop select projects based on IP and original concepts. The three partners plan to co-finance the films that ACJ develops.

Amin most recently produced and directed Civil War drama Emperor, starring Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson. The film will be released through Briarcliff Entertainment later this year. He also produced the Universal release JT Leroy starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, and was an executive producer on Sony Pictures Classics’ Miles Ahead starring Don Cheadle and Ewan McGregor, and IFC’s Mary Shelley starring Elle Fanning. Amin previously founded Trimark Holdings, which merged with Lionsgate in 2000, a move which made him Vice Chairman of Lionsgate.

Based in Japan, Kimura previously produced 13 mini-series and 13 films as CEO of production company Dream Plus. She is known as a creator and producer of mini-series Pure Soul, which was remade as Korean hit A Moment to Remember. Her other credits include Ushijima The Loan Shark, and rom-coms LDK and sequel LDK2.

Wang is currently the head of the Media, Entertainment and Sports division of Yintai Investment, based in Beverly Hills. Wang has executive-produced co-production films such as China-U.S. coproduction Skiptrace with Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville, and China-Japan co-production Sweetheart Chocolate. Wang also represents companies buying films for distribution in China or co-financing film and TV projects with China. Wang has previously helped buy Chinese rights for movies including Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile and Rolling To You.

“The film business has gone through drastic changes in the recent past. ACJ gives us the opportunity to adapt to this new environment and make movies with universal appeal,” said veteran producer Amin.

Sobini Film’s Cami Winikoff negotiated the deal.