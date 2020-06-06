L.A. County Public Health Confirms 56 More Deaths & 1,329 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 additional deaths and 1,329 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To date, the department has identified 62,338 positive cases of coronavirus across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 2,620 fatalities.

The county’s public health director is urging those outside at protests around the region against police brutality to take precautions.

“If you are out and around other people, whether it be visiting reopened spaces or protesting, please try to keep physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and wear a cloth face covering at all times,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer in a statement. “If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while out, it will be important to remain away from others as much as possible for 14 days.”

The percentage of people dying who had underlying health conditions is now at 94%.

With people of color disproportionately impacted by the virus, Ferrer said the county is working to increase resources in under-served communities, including expanding testing sites.

“The very real impact of the injustices plays out every day with the news I share with you and amplifies why racism is a public health issue,” she said. “The disproportionately higher number of deaths from COVID-19 among black and brown people is an indication of the impact of racism and

discrimination on health and well-being.”