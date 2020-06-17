Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Number Of New Cases Sets Record, Jumps Far Above Highs Seen Last Week

After two new records in the number of new COVID-19 cases were set last week, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed a number on Wednesday that far eclipsed those, reporting 2,126.

There were 1633 new cases in the county as of Friday, according to the health department. That’s the third-highest one day total since the outbreak began, according the L.A. county coronavirus dashboard. Ferrer said that Friday’s number included 500 delayed cases from one lab.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 1,857 new confirmed coronavirus cases. It was the largest single-day number of new cases announced by the county during the pandemic, but health officials said, again, roughly 600 of those cases were the result of a backlog in the reporting of test results. Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, combined to confirm an additional 84 cases. That gave the county 1,941 new confirmed cases total on Thursday.

Lab delays have occurred nearly every week during the pandemic. Adding delayed numbers into the daily total has been commonplace for the county health department which means that, while not all days have delayed numbers, enough do for these record highs to seem significant.