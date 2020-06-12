Kurt Wimmer Wraps ‘Children Of The Corn’ Reboot In Australia After Cast & Crew Isolate Together During Lockdown Shoot

There can’t be many examples of this – Kurt Wimmer, whose credits include writing and directing Equilibrium, has wrapped production on a feature film shot on set entirely during the lockdown.

This project is a yet-to-be-titled reimagining of Stephen King’s short story Children Of The Corn, which has already spawned 10 feature movies prior to this one, and shot in Australia. It originally went into production in New South Wales at the beginning of March. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced productions to shutdown across the world (few of which have resumed yet), the producers say they consulted with local body Screen NSW, which was a major investor in the pic, and decided to progress.

Collaborating with Safe Work NSW and film safety expert Jon Heaney, they drew up a reconfigured shoot schedule and methodology that implemented health and safety measures for the entire production. As they were already on set together, the full cast and crew were able to enter a joint isolation to restrict the potential for virus spread. The producers didn’t specify if they conducted any coronavirus testing on set or what exact measures were in place to avoid transmission (Deadline has sought further clarity), but they do say “no one got sick” and the shoot was successfully wrapped.

The movie’s cast includes Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies) and Kate Moyer (The Handmaid’s Tale) with Australian talent Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame) and Bruce Spence (The Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King). Pic’s plot follows the events leading up to the infamous massacre of the adults of a small town in Nebraska by their children.

Producers are Lucas Foster (Ford v Ferrari) Doug Barry (FML) and John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day). Wimmer wrote and directed and also executive produced with Mathieu Bonzon, Donald P. Borchers, Pascal Borno, John Fragomeni, Brian LaRoda, Keri Nakamoto, Andre Gaines and Sean Harner.

“We’re thrilled to be able to announce the completion of principal photography with Elena, Kate, Callan and Bruce who lead our cast on this reimagining of Stephen King’s timeless short story,” said producer Lucas Foster. “We’d like to thank our cast and crew for their unrivalled professionalism, banding together to work to bring this movie to life. It was incredibly important to us to us to keep our production alive and to keep people employed and productive for as long as we could do so safely, during this crisis. We accomplished that – no one got sick and we all figured out how to work together as a team to do our jobs while keeping our cast, crew and workplace, safe and secure. We’d also like to thank Screen NSW, Safe Work NSW and all those vendors and suppliers who worked with us as valuable partners during the shoot to ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew was protected.”

“Congratulations to the cast and crew for their perseverance during these unparalleled times to safely bring this classic remake to life here in Richmond and regional NSW,” added Grainne Brunsdon, Head of Screen NSW. “It is an example of the screen industry thinking innovatively and collaboratively to ensure our creative sector continues to thrive.”

International sales on the project will be handled by Timeless Films’ Ralph Kamp.