KR Sachidanandan Dies: Indian Filmmaker Known As “Sachy” Was 48

Malayalam filmmaker KR Sachidanandan, aka Sachy, has died at the age of 48. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and passed away on Thursday, according to widespread reports including from the Hindustan Times.

After writing numerous features, Sachy made his directing debut with the 2015 Malayalam musical drama Anarkali, which told the story of a Naval officer who falls in love with the gorgeous daughter of a harsh and disapproving vice admiral.

His most recent release was the action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was a box office hit and is being remade in the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, a senior police officer who serves at the Attappadi Police Station and Havildar Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive.

He was also a writer on pics including Driving Licence, Ramaleela and Sherlock Toms.

Tributes to Sachidanandan have been pouring in on Twitter, including from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the star of several of his films, and actor/producer Nivin Pauly.