‘EastSiders’ Creator-Star Kit Williamson In Works On New Series ‘Unconventional’ At Cold Iron Pictures & Film Arcade

Kit Williamson, the creator-director-star of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated soap EastSiders, has set up his next project. He has teamed with indie film distributor Cold Iron Pictures and indie producer The Film Arcade along with financier The Money Pool on Unconventional, a dark LGBTQ comedy series that Williamson will write, direct and star in.

Unconventional centers on two eccentric, queer siblings and their significant others trying to start an unconventional family while navigating their 30s, trying to come to terms with their professional limitations in a screwed-up economy, trying to stay sane in a screwed-up world and, most importantly, trying to hold on to the bond they share.

A writers room opens this month on the series, which was developed at Sundance Labs, with the plan to pen nine half-hour episodes.

Related Story HBO Max Acquires YA Novel 'Camp' For Film; Kit Williamson Adapting & Dan Jinks Producing

It marks the first foray into TV for Cold Iron Pictures (Swiss Army Man) and Film Arcade (The Amazing Johnathan), which operate independently but both founded by Miranda Bailey. They and The Money Pool are co-financing the series, which is being repped for worldwide sales by ICM Partners and More/Medavoy. The latter reps Williamson along with Buchwald.

Bailey and Amanda Marshall are executive producers for Cold Iron and Jason Beck is executive producer for Film Arcade. The Money Pool CEO Chris Miller and Erwin More from More/Medavoy are also executive producers.

“I’m beyond excited to partner with Cold Iron Pictures/The Film Arcade and The Money Pool to bring this unapologetically queer story to life, and to embrace the bold, unconventional spirit of independent television,” Williamson said.

Williamson’s EastSiders, which recently premiered its fourth and final season, just landed eight Daytime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Digital Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for Williamson. It now has 16 total noms. Williamson’s acting credits also include Mad Men and his career started in the 2007 Broadway revival of Talk Radio.

Last month, HBO Max optioned the Lev Rosen YA novel Camp with Williamson tapped to adapt it into a feature film. Dan Jinks will produce that through his Dan Jinks Company.