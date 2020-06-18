Kim Kardashian West Plans Spotify Criminal Justice Podcast; Don Lemon Debuts Audio Series For CNN

CNN’s Don Lemon launched a new podcast for the network, Silence Is Not An Option, focused on anti-racism and the new national reckoning over discrimination.

Meanwhile, Spotify is planning a podcast with Kim Kardashian West that is focused on criminal justice reform, according to The Wall Street Journal. The show will focus on the investigative work of co-producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, and will be available on Spotify’s Parcast network. A Spotify spokesperson confirmed that they have a deal with Kardashian West but did not have further details.

Lemon wrote that his podcast will be “an ongoing discussion about how we oppose racism — in fact, how we become anti-racist — and move toward building that ‘more perfect union’ we were promised but that’s never really been available to all. Now is the time that history books will write about — and we are living in it.”

In his first episode, his guest is Ibram X. Kendi, author of the book, How to Be an Antiracist, and professor of history and international relations at American University.

According to the Journal, Kardashian West’s podcast is an exclusive deal in which she will delve into wrongful convictions. She has been an advocate for criminal justice reform and has met with President Donald Trump to appeal for the commutation of sentences of several women. That included Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a 21 year sentence for a non-violent drug offense.