Kevin Hart To Host & EP ‘Celebrity Game Face’ At-Home Charity Special For E!

E! has given a green light to Celebrity Game Face, a shot-from-home charity special hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, from Critical Content and Hart’s Hartbeat Productions. It’s set to air Monday, July 6 from 10-11:15 PM on E!

In the special, Hart and his wife Eniko lead celeb couples Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale as the three teams battle it out in a range of ridiculous physical challenges that viewers can play along with at home.

According to E!, “The pairs will show off their teenage dance moves in a tik “talk” challenge, feed each other a messy meal with a twist, attempt to interpret what their partners are saying while their mouths are full and race through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles.”

At the end of the night, the couples are awarded money for their charity of choice, but only one team will win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy, which is a gold statue of baby Kevin Hart. You can watch a promo below.

Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and Hartbeat Productions with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Canter serving as Executive Producers.