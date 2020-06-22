Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Strikes Co-Pro Deal With Wheelhouse Entertainment; Lyft Boards First Project

Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment have inked a co-production deal and have set their first joint project with ride-sharing app Lyft’s fledgling entertainment arm.

The two companies are working to develop, produce and distribute a slate of unscripted programming that will showcase new comedy voices and stories. They will partner with brands to co-fund and co-produce these titles.

Lyft Entertainment, the nascent arm of the ride-sharing company has boarded their first joint project – Lyft Comics from Kevin Hart.

The show features comedians driving for Lyft as they test out new stand up sets on unsuspecting passengers along for the ride. Laugh Out Loud previously partnered with Lyft for the Hart-led series Lyft Legend and the company also co-produced Billy on the Street.

The deal will see Laugh Out Loud, which has over 100M consumers across its LOL Network, work with Wheelhouse companies including Campfire, Den of Thieves, Portal A, Spoke Studios and Wheelhouse Labs.

The deal was brokered by Wheelhouse Group’s Chief Strategy Officer, Ed Simpson, and by LOL EVP & GM Thai Randolph, and Bob Stanley, Managing Partner at Evolution Media Capital.

“Brent and his team come to the table with entrepreneurial and creative tools that are rare in this industry,” said Laugh Out Loud CEO Kevin Hart. “Our teams share a passion for comedy, cultivating new talent, amplifying diverse voices and building valuable IP. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic Laugh Out Loud and Wheelhouse will create together.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to lock horns with the Laugh Out Loud team to create IP that we hope will drive culture,” added Wheelhouse CEO Montgomery. “Kevin is a force of nature whose ambition is actually matched by his work ethic – and we know we will create inspiring work with him and his team at Laugh Out Loud.”

“Our partnership with Laugh Out Loud goes back to the days of Kevin as Donald Mac in Lyft Legend and we’re excited to bring another Lyft concept to life with the team,” added Austin Schumacher, Head of Entertainment and Culture Marketing at Lyft. “‘Lyft Comics from Kevin Hart’ will be the entertaining, comedic relief we all need right now.”