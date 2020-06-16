Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls: Cold Calls’: Premiere Date & Trailer For Homebound Version Of Web Series

It’s been a cruel spring for sports fans as the coronavirus pandemic sidelined teams, players and leagues around the world. Kevin Hart feels that pain too, and today he premieres a new five-episode homebound season of his iced-down web series Cold as Balls.

The first episode of Cold as Balls: Cold Calls, featuring NFL star Richard Sherman, debuts today on Hart’s and Lionsgate’s digital network Laugh Out Loud. Watch the trailer for above.

Laugh Out Loud

Hart usually interviews his Cold as Balls guests from the icy realm of the cold tub. Cold Calls takes the talk to the couch via video call — with each guest calling into the show without the host knowing who’s on the other line.

In the trailer’s intro, series host & EP Hart is quoted as saying: “I hope to bring a light to fans who have been yearning to connect with the athletes and sports they love. We found a way for the show to go on, because the world needs laughter. Laughter heals, love unites and hate divides. Let’s laugh together.”

The new season of the sports talk series, which won the 2018 Streamy Award for Sports, also will feature NFL stars Russell Wilson and Derrick Henry, retired NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb and NBA All-Star Paul George. Cold as Balls boasts 1.1 billion YouTube views since its 2018 launch.

OBB’s Michael D. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series with Ratner serving as executive producer alongside Hart, Laugh Out Loud President Jeff Clanagan, Dave Becky and OBB’s Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Eric D. Cohen.