Blumhouse Thriller ‘You Should Have Left’ To Debut On PVOD – Watch The Trailer

Universal and Blumhouse are taking their Kevin Bacon-Amanda Seyfried psychological thriller You Should Have Left straight into homes on Friday, June 19 for a North America PVOD release.

The pic was directed by Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible scribe David Koepp which he adapted from the German novel by Daniel Kehlmann.

Blumhouse

Bacon and Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world in the Welsh countryside only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning and travel with them. Their marriage is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. At first their vacation with their six year old daughter seems like a perfect retreat, but distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s (Bacon) grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna (Seyfried) have revealed, even to each other.

You Should Have Left is produced by Jason Blum (The Purge and Halloween franchises), Bacon and Dean O’Toole (Walk Like a Panther), and is executive produced by Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Derek Ambrosi. We hear from sources that the movie was never planned to have a theatrical release.

