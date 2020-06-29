Click to Skip Ad
Writer Kenneth Lin Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

Kenneth Lin
Jolene Siana

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Kenneth Lin has closed an overall deal with CBS Television Studios. Under the pact, Lin will serve as co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery, which is heading into its third season on CBS All Access, and also will be co-EP on the upcoming CBS drama series Clarice, a sequel series to Silence of the Lambs, in addition to developing new original series.

Lin is an award-winning playwright who has written for House of Cards (Netflix), Sweetbitter (Starz), and Warrior (Cinemax). He is currently writing the musical adaption of the film Farewell My Concubine with composer Jason Robert Brown. Lin is repped by attorney Tara Kole.

