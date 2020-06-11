Keke Palmer To Star In ‘Alice’ From Writer, Director Krystin Ver Linden & Steel Springs Pictures

Keke Palmer has signed on to executive produce and star as the title character in Alice, written by Krystin Ver Linden, who will also direct the feature, marking her directorial debut. The character-driven thriller is inspired by the true events of a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55 acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line… it’s 1973.

John Wick and Spotlight EP Peter Lawson is producing the project with executive producers Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures, which is fully financing the project.

“So many films that depict this time in our history are rooted in victimization of the black female lead,” said Palmer, a co-host of Good Morning America‘s third hour Strahan, Sara and Keke. “This story is the opposite and that’s what attracted me to Krystin’s perspective. It tackles the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while also offering inspiration and vindication through the story of Alice’s journey. I don’t want anyone to leave the theater feeling debilitated, I want them to feel empowered.”

Linden also wrote the script Love in Vain, a biopic about blues music pioneer Robert Johnson, which was recently picked up by Paramount with Oscar-winning Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse helmer Peter Ramsey attached to direct.

“Keke is a prodigious talent and the perfect choice to step into the title role of Alice,” said Linden. “This is such an important and emotional project, and when we saw Keke’s passion and vision for this woman and her story, we knew she was the one. With Krystin at the helm, we look forward to seeing her transform into this phenomenal character and bring her riveting story to life.”

Filming is slated to begin this August in Georgia.

Palmer, who has a long list of film and TV credits, was most recently seen alongside Jennifer Lopez in the critically acclaimed Hustlers and on Quibi’s Singled Out reboot which was recently picked up for a second season. She’s repped by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Peter Lawson and Steel Springs Pictures are repped by Lichter Grossman Adler & Goodman. Linden is repped by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.