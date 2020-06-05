Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Deliver Most Excellent Message To San Dimas High School Grads

It’s a tough time for high school graduates, whose traditional cap and gown ceremonies have turned mostly virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But San Dimas High School’s virtual ceremony was brightened by an appearance from the school’s most famous alumni: Bill Preston and Ted Logan, aka Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill), who showed up on Zoom to offer some brief inspiration to the Class of 2020.

The time travelers and air guitar experts, who appeared in the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequels, appeared in character for their cameo.

“We know that it’s a tough time right now and that you’re having to do this virtual graduation,” Winter said. “We wanna wish you the best of luck moving forward.”

“Well done,” added Reeves.

“Most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other,” Winter said.

“And party on,” Reeves finished.

The duo’s third adventure, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is scheduled for Aug. 21, although release dates are very fluid right now.

Written by original Bill & Ted scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film was helmed by Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot. William Sadler, Kid Cudi, Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch co-star.