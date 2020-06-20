Kathryn Hahn Says It Was Important For ‘Mrs. Fletcher’ To Have A Female Gaze – Contenders TV

Kathryn Hahn has been very busy on the HBO front, we learned when she sat down to participate in the pay cabler’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television virtual event. Hahn has starred in two challenging projects including the series Mrs. Fletcher, in which she plays a divorced single mom whose son moves away to college as she begins a new life she never imagined.

Hahn describes it as a dual coming-of-age story for not just this woman but also her son — with an unusual story hook that links the two.

“It is told through the Pandora’s box of Internet porn. It is not really about it, but it is a jumping-off point. It is used in obviously different ways for both of them,” Hahn said, adding that the attraction for her was in playing a character who could be newly reckless, dangerous and not the good girl anymore.

She also said it was key there be a strong female point of view throughout, and that is why she wanted all female directors behind the camera, a request with which showrunner Tom Perrotta also agreed. “It was important that the gaze be a female one, from the inside, not the outside looking in,” she said of Mrs. Fletcher.

Hahn also discussed the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, which stars Mark Ruffalo in dual roles. Derek Cianfrance was the director and Hahn’s role was a heavy, challenging one. “I felt so close to it. It was an actor’s dream, an actor’s dream, an actor’s dream!”