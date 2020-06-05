Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Paradigm Hires Ex-WBTVG President Bruce Rosenblum As Adviser As Sam Gores’ Brother Takes Stake

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kanye West Donates $2M To Families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor

Kanye West
Kanye West Shutterstock

Kanye West has established a fund that will help with the education of George Floyd’s daughter, and will also assist with the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

West made a $2 million donation to establish a fund that will also help black-owned businesses in crisis in his Chicago hometown and elsewhere, his representative said.

West has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.
Minneapolis man Floyd died in police custody. Arbery was shot in a confrontation with local citizens in a Georgia neighborhood. Taylor was shot when Louisville police went to the wrong address in a drug raid.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad