Kanye West Donates $2M To Families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor

Kanye West has established a fund that will help with the education of George Floyd’s daughter, and will also assist with the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
West made a $2 million donation to establish a fund that will also help black-owned businesses in crisis in his Chicago hometown and elsewhere, his representative said.
West has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.
Minneapolis man Floyd died in police custody. Arbery was shot in a confrontation with local citizens in a Georgia neighborhood. Taylor was shot when Louisville police went to the wrong address in a drug raid.
