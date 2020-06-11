Kaitlyn Dever In Talks For Universal Movie Adaptation Of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

EXCLUSIVE: Hot on the heels of starring in Booksmart and the series Unbelievable, Kaitlyn Dever is in talks for the female lead in the movie musical adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Ben Platt is expected to reprise his stage role as the title character in the film, with Stephen Chbosky (Wonder) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from their work on the stage hit.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through Uni-based Marc Platt Productions and Pasek and Paul are exec producing. Script is by Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical.

Dever was Golden Globe-nominated for her harrowing performance in Unbelievable as a rape survivor who was accused by police of lying about her assault. For her role opposite Beanie Feldstein in the Olivia Wilde-directed Booksmart, Dever was recognized as a BAFTA Rising Star. She has grown in the business with credits that include Short Term 12, Men Women and Children, Laggies, Detroit, Outside In, and Them That Follow, and she had an early breakout TV turn in the FX drama Justified. A talented singer, songwriter and musician, Dever wrote and performed two songs on Jason Reitman’s soundtrack for the feature film Tully with her band Buelahbelle.

Dever will next be seen in two anthology series. The first is untitled for BJ Novak and she will star with Lucas Hedges and the other is Monsterland for Annapurna Television. Dever is represented by UTA and Felker, Toczek, Gelman Suddleson.