Justin Kroll To Join Deadline As Senior Film Reporter

Variety veteran Justin Kroll is set to join Deadline next month as senior film reporter.

Kroll will cover all aspects of the film industry for Deadline, which is a corporate sibling of Variety under parent company PMC. He will segue to Deadline as of July 20, reporting to Mike Fleming, co-editor-in-chief.

“Justin has humbled me often enough with his scoops. I’m delighted to have him join us here at Deadline,” said Fleming, who is co-editor in chief with Nellie Andreeva. “Nellie and I have gotten to know him a bit and he’ll be a strong addition to our team.”

Kroll has been with Variety since early 2008. He started out as an intern and was upped to editorial assistant in 2009. He has been a key member of the film reporting staff since 2010.

“Justin Kroll is one of the most dogged and well-connected reporters I’ve ever known,” said Cynthia Littleton, interim editor-in-chief of Variety. “It’s been personally gratifying for me to watch his career develop from his days as an eager intern who would do anything you asked — with a smile — to becoming a respected reporter. We thank him for all his hard work over the years. We’ll miss him terribly but we’re glad he’s staying in the PMC family.”

Before Variety, Kroll worked as a freelancer for Reuters in Los Angeles. He’s a graduate of Michigan State University.

When he makes the move, his email here will be Justin@deadline.com.