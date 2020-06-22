Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation; Vows To Take Legal Action

Justin Bieber is adamantly denying allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, and says he plans to take legal action.
The woman, identified as Danielle, tweeted Saturday night, that the incident occurred at an Austin, Texas, hotel on March 9, 2014. The woman, who was 21 at the time, claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out, even though she objected to “going too far” with him. “My body felt unconscious,” she said. “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.”
Bieber took to Twitter Sunday night to refute the allegation.
“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote.
“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” he continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”
“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” said Bieber. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”
Bieber bolstered his denial with links to news article, along with screenshots of emails and lodging receipts. He said he stayed at an Airbnb the night of March 9, 2014, and stayed the following night at the Westin.
“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber wrote.
You can read Bieber’s entire Twitter thread below.
