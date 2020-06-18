Zack Snyder Offers Sneak Peek Of His ‘Justice League’ Cut Ahead Of HBO Max Bow

Zack Snyder took to Twitter on Thursday to show off a clip from Justice League, his cut of the 2017 DC Comics mashup that will hit HBO Max next year.

The scene features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince apparently uncovering Darkseid, the DC supervillian.

Snyder had to step away from filming the original Justice League due to a personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in to do reshoots and handle post. The movie, which teamed DC heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg, was long hoped to be reach the Avengers apex for Warner Bros, but it fell short both at the box office and generally with fans.

Reports seeped online that Snyder’s cut was darker and better before he left the project, and along with key cast began calling for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in November.

Snyder is polishing up the print, hence the 2021 release date on the new Warner Bros streaming service, which debuted in May.

The Justice League plot involves Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by the selfless act by Superman (Henry Cavill), enlists the help of his newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. The screenplay was by Chris Terrio, with story by Terrio & Snyder.