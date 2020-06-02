Warner Bros Makes ‘Just Mercy’ Available For Free In June To Support Blackout Tuesday

The Destin Daniel Cretton directed feature Just Mercy about civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson and his crusade to free wrongly condemned death row prisoner Walter McMillian is being made available by Warner Bros. to rent for free during the month of June on all digital platforms.

“We believe in the power of story. Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society,” read a statement posted by Warner Bros. last night on its social media channels.

“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org,” the statement continues.

The announcement comes after a week of worldwide protests of George Floyd’s death.

The pic stars Michael B. Jordan who plays Stevenson, as well as Oscar winners Jamie Foxx as McMillian and Brie Larson as Eva Ansley, the Operations director of Stevenson’s nonprofit law center Equal Justice Initiative. Just Mercy was also produced by Jordan’s studio MACRO. The movie made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and opened in January with an 83% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating.