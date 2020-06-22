‘Jurassic World: Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Next Heading To ‘Atlantis’ With Universal Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: As he prepares to re-start production on Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow is re-teaming with Universal Pictures on Atlantis, a thriller about the mythical city that Trevorrow and his Metronome Film Co. will produce.

Based on a story by Trevorrow and Matt Charman (Bridge Of Spies), Atlantis will be written by Dante Harper, whose scripts include the original spec All You Need Is Kill that became the Tom Cruise thriller Edge Of Tomorrow, Alien: Covenant and most recently Forever, scripted for Rogue One director Gareth Edwards.

Unlike previous incarnations of the mythical city as an underwater kingdom, Trevorrow’s Atlantis is set on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceania. It is a multicultural civilization with its own advanced technology.

Trevorrow first hatched it in late 2018, but kept the project under wraps to give his creative team — led by production designer Kevin Jenkins (Star Wars: Episode IX and Jurassic World: Dominion) — time to research and build the world before going to script.

Atlantis becomes Metronome’s second project at Universal. The first is Space Opera, a musical with producer Marc Platt based on Catherynne Valente’s book. Metronome is based in the UK, where Trevorrow has lived since 2016.

Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project for Universal. Director of Development Jeff Gernert will oversee for Metronome. Metronome Production Executive Annys Hamilton will co-produce.

Trevorrow is represented by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg; Harper is repped by Management 360.