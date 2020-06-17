‘Jurassic World’ Star Bryce Dallas Howard On Return To Production & Universal’s Covid Safety Protocols: “They Are Going Above And Beyond”

Jurrassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard has spoken about the film’s imminent return to production amid rigorous Covid security measures.

We revealed earlier this week that production is gearing back up on the Universal blockbuster with cameras set to roll in early July. The film is on course to be the first major movie to re-start filming in the UK – and among the first in the world – since the pandemic struck.

Universal has implemented rigorous safety protocols, which will cost in the region of $5M, we understand.

Howard told SiriusXM’s EW Live yesterday: “There has been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond. We would never be going back to work if we didn’t feel safe. And, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time and I’m very grateful to have a job.”

She continued: “What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, all of the key crew members and just us consistently being like, ‘Ok how are we going to do this, how are we going to do this safely,’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health.”

Howard and co-star Chris Pratt are among cast due to fly back to the UK in coming days where they will need to undergo a two-week quarantine per new government Covid rules. Also starring are Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, DeWanda Wise and BD Wong.