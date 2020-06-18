Sky-Backed Jupiter Entertainment To Adapt All Def’s Digital Series For Television

EXCLUSIVE: All Def Digital and Sky-backed producer Jupiter Entertainment have struck a deal to adapt the hip hop and comedy platform’s digital media series for television.

The two companies have struck a partnership to adapt All Def Digital’s library of content, including music formats The Crate and Bar Exam.

All Def, which was founded by Russell Simmons, was acquired by Culture Genesis, the LA-based digital studio whose investors include rapper T.I, Grand Hustle Records’ founder Jason Geter, NBA star Baron Davis and venture-capital firms Betaworks and Mucker Capital, last year.

Culture Genesis co-founders Shaun Newsum and Cedric J. Rogers (below) will work closely with Jupiter Entertainment President Patrick Reardon, and Vice President of Development Chris Spry on the adaptations. Reardon, in particular, has experience in this space, working on projects such as Time: The Kalief Browder Story and #FreeMeek during his time as head of television and film for Roc Nation.

All Def

In addition to The Crate and Bar Exam, projects currently being adapted include comedy series Dad Jokes and the hip hop music format Traffic Jams.

The Crate is a format challenges music producers to create a beat on the spot with the use of random objects. It gained global notoriety when Doritos launched a beat-making competition with Busta Rhymes called Blaze The Beat (see below). Bar Exam challenges hip hop artists to guess the performer of a song based on a few bars of music.

The deal was brought together by independent producer for Jupiter Michael Lappin and Sean Kilbane on behalf of Culture Genesis.

“All Def and Culture Genesis have a history of producing authentic content that promotes Black culture,” said Reardon. “There’s a clear and immediate need for more quality programming that amplifies the voices of diverse creators. Through this partnership we hope to create a wealth of content across all platforms that supports that mission.”

“Having a TV production partner of Jupiter’s caliber is critical to the continued success of our vision of elevating both our amazing talent and our content,” added Newsum. “We couldn’t ask for better partners as we bring our slate of hit shows to TV.”