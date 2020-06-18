Juneteenth Programming Lineup: HBO’s ‘Watchmen’, Apple’s ‘The Banker’, FX’s Atlanta’, ‘Selma’ & More

Several broadcast and cable networks are commemorating Juneteenth on Friday by offering special programming to celebrate the holiday, which traditionally marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

The holiday is also being recognized by a growing number of media and entertainment companies who are shuttering their U.S. offices for the day.

Below is a listing of what networks are offering. Keep checking back as we continue to update it.

HBO

The premium network will offer all nine episodes of Season 1 of Watchmen for free Friday-Sunday on HBO.com and on demand, highlighting programming dedicated to black experiences and voices. The series, spawned from Alan Moore’s seminal graphic novel that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America, will also air as a marathon on HBO and HBO Latino beginning at 1 PM ET/PT on Friday. Other titles on offer beginning Friday: Being Serena, Bessie, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates, Jerrod Carmicheal’s Home Videos, Lil’ Rel Live In Crenshaw, The Apollo and select episodes from The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, The Shop, Treme and True Detectiv

APPLE

The National Civil Rights Museum and 92nd Street Y have teamed to host a roundtable conversation around Apple’s The Banker, and the film’s empowering themes of positive social change. The Banker executive producer and star Anthony Mackie, star Nia Long and Dr. Noelle Trent, Director of Interpretation, Collections and Education, National Civil Rights Museum will all take part in the virtual conversation, which will be available to stream for free beginning at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Friday, June 19, at 92y.org and civilrightsmuseum.org.

Additionally, starting today, June 18 through June 30, The Banker will be available to stream for free, along with Apple Original docuseries “Dear…,” and a curated offering of inspiring films and TV shows on the Apple TV app.

FX

FX Networks will simulcast a slate of feature films and TV episodes across FX, FXX and FXM beginning at 7 AM ET/PT Friday with the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures and including marathons of Black-ish and Atlanta, which both have featured episodes titled “Juneteenth.” The lineup: 7 AM: Hidden Figures; 10 AM: Selma; 1 PM: Black-ish marathon (14 episodes); 8 PM: Atlanta marathon (eight episodes); 12:47 AM Saturday: Get Out.

BET

The ViacomCBS cable network will kick off a “Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon” under its Content For Change initiative beginning at 7 AM ET/PT with a lineup of movies (including the network premiere of the Oscar-nominated Selma), series and music videos, along with interstitials featuring the likes of Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Corey Booker, Rev. Al Sharpton, Chloe x Halle, TIP ‘T.I.’ Harris, Sinqua Walls, Pose’s Indya Moore and MJ Rodriguez, YG, Naturi Naughton, Loni Love, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and others which will be available across BET’s linear, digital and social platforms. The BET schedule: 7 AM-noon – Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, The Parkers; noon: Marshall; 3 PM: Race; 6 PM: Do The Right Thing; 9 PM: Selma. More social justice content including Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will be available on BET+.

AMC/IFC

IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase one-hour Black History Month Spectacular, airs at 10 PM ET/PT on AMC and 11 PM ET/PT on IFC, with guest stars including John Legend, Michael Ealy, Questlove, Terrence J, Jemele Hill, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Mario Van Peebles, Bresha Webb, and more. Co-created, starring and executive produced by Diallo Riddle.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

The network will simulcast ABC News’ primetime special Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming, with a focus on the symbolism of the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America. It airs at 8 PM ET/PT.

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK

A slate of special encore airings begins at 3 PM ET/PT with the original documentary Dark Girls, followed by Light Girls at 4:30 PM, Oprah & Lupita Nyong’o on Colorism at 6:30 PM, Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way at 7:30 PM. The lineup wraps with a re-airing of Winfrey’s OWN: Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (Part One) at 9 PM and OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (Part Two) at 10 PM. The two-part special aired globally June 9-10 on OWN and 18 other Discovery networks, drawing 11 million viewers overall in the U.S. alone.

VICE TV

On Friday, VICE News’ Losing Ground with VICE News correspondent Alzo Slade takes viewers to the Southern United States to explore the vulnerability many black land owners face as they try to retain their piece of the American dream. It airs at 10 PM ET/PT. VICE News will debut the special Say Her Name, the story of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year old EMT who was shot and killed during a “no-knock” search warrant, at 10:30 PM ET/PT. The series Black Market with actor Michael K. Williams, which takes a look into the lives of people who work in underworld economies, will air at 5 PM ET/PT. Last Chance High, which spotlights staff struggling to keep students in school and off the streets at Chicago’s last therapeutic academy, airs at 10 AM ET/PT. Also, hit recording artists Chief Keef, Young M.A, Dej Loaf and Mobb Deep’s Prodigy sit down with Dr. Siri Sat Nam on The Therapist at 8 AM ET/PT. And Most Expensivest airs with Grammy-award winning rapper 2 Chainz’s at 2 PM ET/PT.



FACEBOOK WATCH

Facebook Watch will host a Red Table Talk weekend with two new episodes. On Friday, June 19, Jada, Willow and Gammy will be joined by legendary civil rights leader Dr. Angela Davis and activist Tamika Mallory for a special Juneteenth episode to address the state of emergency within Black America. And on Sunday, June 21, Jada sits down with Will Smith for a special Father’s Day episode.

Additionally, Live Nation Urban and LiveXLive Media, Inc. teams with Color of Change for a 90-minute special, Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special, Friday, June 19th at 5 P.M. PT/8 P.M. ET. And Bric TV will host a virtual #BHeard Town Hall that will look at the state of freedom in black communities on YouTube Live.