Juneteenth: Location Managers Guild International Issues Statement In Support Of Black Lives Matter, Sets Town Hall

The Location Managers Guild International is recognizing Juneteenth with a statement in support of Black Lives Matter and an announcement for an upcoming virtual town hall on inclusion, diversity and racism.

Black Lives Matter “is a movement; not just for today, but for every day,” the statement reads. “It represents equality and justice and defines a way of life that unites us all in the fight against systemic racism.”

“The LMGI believes in diversity, equality and inclusion, the statement continues. “We call upon our members internationally to actively employ, educate, train and elevate our colleagues, regardless of color, origin, gender and sexual identity. If we are complacent, we are complicit.”

You can read the statement in full below.

Additionally, in response to recent events worldwide, the LMGI is inviting all entertainment industry professionals to attend a virtual town hall centered around diversity, inclusion and racial equity. Intended as a call to action and to foster open discussion with location professionals, the town hall will take place on Tuesday, June 30 from 10 am PST – 12 pm PST. Further details will be released Monday.

The statement in full:

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries. We stand in solidarity with the Black Community and Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter represents more than a hashtag and more than one human life. It is a movement; not just for today, but for every day. It represents equality and justice and defines a way of life that unites us all in the fight against systemic racism.

The LMGI believes in diversity, equality and inclusion. We call upon our members internationally to actively employ, educate, train and elevate our colleagues, regardless of color, origin, gender and sexual identity. If we are complacent, we are complicit.

We are inspired and motivated to be a part of the solution. We pledge to ceaselessly support and encourage global efforts towards equality for as long as it takes to eliminate discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.