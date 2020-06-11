Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell, Sarah Paulson And More Encourage White People To Call Out Racism In NAACP’s #ITakeResponsibility Campaign

EXCLUSIVE: The NAACP has teamed with Tommy Oliver and Adam Platzner of Confluential Content (OWN’s Black Love, Sony’s The Perfect Guy, Sundance Award Winner Kinyarwanda) for #ITakeResponsibilty, a new campaign launched today that encourages White people to call out racism and commit to supporting Black lives.

#ITakeResponsibilty kicked off today with a forward PSA featuring Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell, Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Aly Raisman, Bethany Joy Lenz, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo and Stanley Tucci as they took responsibility for the ways they’ve perpetuated racism through silence or inaction, and their commitment to support organizations that fight for the rights of oppressed communities.

“It’s critical that we understand and accept that racism is a white people problem…a problem that, collectively, we need to look to ourselves to fix,” Platzner, Partner and Vice Chairman, Confluential Content tells Deadline. “I had never seen it quite that way before. Recent events in this country have shown us that we need to take a different approach if we’re to be impactful. That’s what led me to create this effort.”

He adds, “We are in an industry with the power and capability to drive change, internally and externally. This PSA is how we can begin a conversation among ourselves to achieve results, while at the same time standing up for our black friends and family. Each of us need to start taking responsibility for this role in our daily lives. With everything going on it didn’t feel right sitting on the sidelines.”

As the hashtag suggests, the campaign is inviting others to take responsibility and stand in solidarity with the Black community and make their own videos. In addition, the PSA urges people to donate to the NAACP, Black Lives Matter and the Bail Project.

Watch the PSA above.