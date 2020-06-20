Judge Rejects Donald Trump Administration Effort To Stop John Bolton’s Book Release

A federal judge has rejected a Justice Department effort to prevent the release of the memoir from Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

But U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth also was highly critical of the way that Bolton went about submitting his book for review and then went ahead and published it before obtaining a written clearance.

Bolton “has gambled with the national security of the United States,” Lamberth wrote. “He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But those facts do not control the motion before the court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm.”

Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened, is due to be released on Tuesday by Simon & Schuster, but he has lined up a week’s worth of interviews, starting with an ABC News special on Sunday night. Many of its bombshell details — including Bolton’s claims that Trump pursued a foreign policy in his own self interest — already have been the source of news stories and an excerpt in The Wall Street Journal.

Lamberth noted that 200,000 copies of the book already have been shipped domestically, and “reviews of and excerpts from the book are widely available online.” He noted that a CBS News reporter already had an advance copy of the book when questioning the White House press secretary on Thursday.

“By the looks of it, the horse is not just out of the barn—it is out of the country,” Lamberth wrote. While the government argued that, despite the book’s pre-release availability, Bolton should be required that Bolton “instruct his publisher to take any and all available steps to retrieve and destroy any copies of the book that may be in the possession of any third party.” “For reasons that hardly need to be stated, the Court will not order a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir.

Yet the decision also was bad news for Bolton, as the judge clearly found fault with the way that he went about publishing the book. Having signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of his tenure as national security adviser, he was required to submit his book for review. As that dragged on, Lamberth wrote that he “pulled the plug” on the process and sent the manuscript to the publisher for printing.

Lamberth wrote that the Justice Department is likely to succeed on the merits of its lawsuit, in which it seeks, among other things, an order that proceeds from the book be held by the federal government. In fact, his order raises the prospect that the DOJ will also pursue criminal charges against Bolton.

He wrote, “Bolton could have sued the government and sought relief in court. Instead, he opted out of the review process before its conclusion. Unilateral fast-tracking carried the benefit of publicity and sales, and the cost of substantial risk exposure. This was Bolton’s bet: If he is right and the book does not contain classified information, he keeps the upside mentioned above; but if he is wrong, he stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security. Bolton was wrong.”

Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper, argued that the NSC official tasked with reviewing the book, Ellen Knight, concluded after a lengthy, four-month editing process that the book no longer contained classified information. But Cooper said that the administration then withheld issuing Bolton a written clearance letter, a delay that he said was a pretext for stifling its ultimate publication.

But Lamberth was not persuaded.

“Many Americans are unable to renew their passports within four months, but Bolton complains that reviewing hundreds of pages of a National Security Advisor’s tell-all deserves a swifter timetable,” he wrote.