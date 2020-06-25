Click to Skip Ad
Joy Reid Expected To Fill Chris Matthews Spot On MSNBC (Report)

Joy Reid
REX/Shutterstock

Joy Reid is in talks to fill the 7 PM ET slot once held by Chris Matthews and his longtime MSNBC show Hardball, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Reid currently hosts AM Joy, a weekend program on the network, and has been a substitute host for other nighttime hosts including Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes. She will host a special on Friday, The Road to Reform: A Special Report with Joy Reid, in that time slot.

An MSNBC spokeswoman declined comment. The Journal reported that an agreement has not yet been reached.

Matthews retired abruptly from his show in March, and a rotating group of hosts have been filling his slot since then.

Reid has been a political columnist, blogger and commentator, having started her career in Florida. She hosted The Reid Report for MSNBC from 2014 to 2015, before hosting the weekend show starting in 2016.

In 2018, she apologized for homophobic and other inappropriate remarks that were unearthed from past posts on one of her old blogs.

Reid’s special will feature members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Rep. Karen Bass (C-CA), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The special will examine the growing calls for police reform and the fight to end systemic racism.

