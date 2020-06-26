Josh Gad On Kristen Bell No Longer Voicing Mixed-Race ‘Central Park’ Character: “Frankly An Easy Decision To Make”

Central Park star and co-creator Josh Gad said on NBC’s Today this morning that replacing Kristen Bell as the voice of a mixed-race character on the Apple TV+ series was “frankly an easy decision to make.” Watch the clip above.

The move to have a TBA black actor voice the Molly character was announced Wednesday. It came hours after Netflix’s said its animated comedy Big Mouth made a similar change, with Jenny Slate exiting as the voice of Missy, a biracial girl.

“It was frankly an easy decision to make,” Gad told Al Roker today. “We all collectively understood, even before the events of the past few weeks, that we made a mistake and you have to take ownership of that and you have to move forward. Kristen has been as always one of the most incredibly supportive and collaborative human beings in making this decision as she was to join the show and so it was a no-brainer.”

Gad’s remarks about the Central Park recasting come at about the 0:20 mark in the clip above. Meanwhile, he is his Instagram post about Wednesday’s decision: