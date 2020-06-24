Joseph Kosinski In Talks To Direct ‘Twister’ Reboot At Universal

Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, is reportedly in talks with Universal to helm a remake of the 1996 action movie Twister about a couple of storm chasers, on the brink of divorce, who join together and put themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes to create an advanced weather alert system.

The original movie, which was the second feature directorial for DP Jan de Bont after 1994’s Speed, made close to a half billion at the global box office and starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. This version has Frank Marshall producing, with a search for a writer underway. Steven Spielberg was EP on the first movie, and the late Michael Crichton wrote the screenplay. Variety first had the news.