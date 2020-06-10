John Legend, Other Showbiz Figures Headline Fundraising Series To Help Nancy Pelosi Retain Democratic House Control

John Legend is executive producing a series of four virtual fundraising events over the next month aimed at helping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintain Democratic control of the chamber, with a lineup of celebrity participants that includes Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Harry Belafonte, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence.

The events, called Hold the House, will be a virtual event series to raise money for the House Victory Fund, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person and rising to $100,000 for those who want to be listed as co-chairs, according to the invite.

The showbiz-heavy events will start with the Ultimate Women’s Power Party on June 20, featuring appearances by Pelosi, Legend, Hillary Clinton, Samantha Bee, H.E.R., Anne Hathaway, Lawrence, Tea Leoni, Roberts, Sia and Gloria Steinem.

A Broadway Celebrates Pride event on June 28 will feature Pelosi and Legend along with Harvey Fierstein, Tim Gunn, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and the cast of Queer Eye.

On July 12 will be EGOT The Vote: Party With Living Legends, featuring Pelosi and Legend along with Belafonte, Whoopi Goldberg, Audra McDonald, Manilow, Rita Moreno and Streisand. Bruce Cohen is the producer.

A fourth event is scheduled for July 19, with details to come.

The first 60% of each contribution will go to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with the remaining going to individual candidate campaigns.