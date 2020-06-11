John Hawkes (The Sessions) and Oscar-winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) have come on board for roles in the real-life-inspired feature To Leslie with Andrea Riseborough (Birdman).

Mister Smith has also boarded the project for international sales ahead of the Cannes virtual market. UTA Independent Film Group is repping domestic.

Michael Morris (Better Call Saul) will direct the screenplay written by Ryan Binaco (3022). Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producers along with Kelsey Law of Clair de Lune Entertainment. Binaco is executive producing.

The film tells the story of a West Texas single mother (Riseborough) who won the lottery and squandered it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption. Binaco wrote the screenplay inspired by the life of his mother.

Hawkes will play Sweeney, a lonely motel manager living a quiet life in West Texas, who takes a chance on Leslie when no one else will. Janney will portray Nancy, a Harley-loving ex-biker with a mean streak, who refuses to let Leslie live down her past.

Hawkes is repped by Innovative Artists, Thruline Entertainment, and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Janney is repped by Gersh, Thruline, and Nelson Davis. Morris is repped by UTA and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.