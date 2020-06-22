ABC News’ John Bolton Interview Tops Sunday Ratings

ABC News’ exclusive interview with John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, topped Sunday night’s ratings, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers. It marked ABC’s best summer numbers in the 9 PM hour in a year.

The interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz marks his first for his new book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, which is full of scathing anecdotes about his former boss. The sit-down came ahead of the memoir’s release Tuesday by Simon & Schuster, which is moving forward after a federal judge over the weekend rejected a Justice Department effort to prevent its release.

The network, meanwhile, shifted gears to lighter fare after Sunday’s interview with John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day (0.4, 3.30M), while also airing reruns of Celebrity Family Feud and Match Game.

At NBC, Hollywood Game Night (0.3, 1.70M) ticked up a tenth from last week’s series lows. The network also served reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.6, 6.98M) climbed from last week and was the most-watched broadcast of the night. It was followed by the special United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to Unsung Heroes (0.2, 2.81M). The network bookended the night with a repeat of NCIS: New Orleans.

Speaking of reruns, Fox treated us to a whole night of them with Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, while the CW did the same with DC’s Stargirl and Supergirl.