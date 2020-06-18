Justice Department Now Seeks Restraining Order To Stop Release Of John Bolton Book

The Justice Department is now seeking an emergency court order to stop the release of John Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where It Happened.

The details of the book have already surfaced in a variety of media outlets and an excerpt in the Wall Street Journal, but the DOJ filed a motion on Wednesday for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.

The DOJ filed the motion (read it here) in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, and it is requesting a hearing for Friday. It claims the book contains classified information.

The Room Where It Happened is due to be released on Tuesday, and he already sat down for an interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz.

The DOJ filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Bolton, claiming that he failed to complete a review process to edit out classified information from the memoir. The lawsuit did not specify whether the government would seek an emergency action to halt the book’s release, as it now has.

Tellingly, the lawsuit was filed against Bolton, and not the publisher of the book, Simon & Schuster. But the government contends that if an injunction is issued, then it “should also bind” the publisher.

In the book, Bolton claims that Trump sought the assistance of Chinese President Xi Jinping in helping win reelection. “I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s pre-publication review process has decided otherwise,” Bolton wrote.

In an excerpt that ran in the Wall Street Journal, Bolton also writes that in one conversation, Xi “explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang” for Uyghurs, the ethnic minority group in China. Trump “said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.”