Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against John Bolton To Block Release Of Soon-To-Be-Published Donald Trump Tell-All Book

John Bolton is days away from publishing a tell-all book about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser and already has taped an exclusive interview with ABC News.

But on Tuesday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Bolton, seeking to at least temporarily halt the release of his memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which, according to publicity surrounding it, will provide a pretty scathing account of the way that Trump conducts his foreign policy.

The crux of the Justice Department’s lawsuit (Read it here) is that Bolton failed to complete a pre-publication screening process prior to publication to screen out classified information and that his violated a non-disclosure agreement. But Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper, wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal op ed that an extensive review already has been completed and that the claims that the memoir contains state secrets were a “transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import.”

Related Story Donald Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reform, But Activists Say Much More Is Needed

Tellingly, the lawsuit does not name publisher Simon & Schuster, but just Bolton, and it seeks a court order to instruct the publisher to delay the release date and “take any and all available steps to retrieve and dispose of any copies of The Room Where It Happened that may be in possession of any third party in a manner acceptable to the United States.”

The book is set to be published on June 23. Simon & Schuster said in a release describing the book that it would show a president “addicted to chaos, who embraced our enemies and spurned our friends, and was deeply suspicious of his own government. In Bolton’s telling, all this helped put Trump on the bizarre road to impeachment.”

The lawsuit also seeks to try to stop Bolton from further disclosures of the information in the book, claiming that he is violating a non-disclosure agreement, without first obtaining permission “from the United States through the pre-publication review process.” It also seeks to establish a “constructive trust” for any money that Bolton has received for the book or any rights related to it, including film rights.

That leaves it a bit unclear as to what impact, if any, a court order would have on Bolton’s interview with ABC News. The network already has scheduled the Bolton interview for a one-hour special on Sunday. A spokesman for the news division did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bolton’s memoir has earned the scorn of Team Trump, and the president on Monday even said that he considers “every conversation with me highly classified,” a sweeping claim that many legal experts find dubious.

A number of Democrats also have expressed their disdain for Bolton’s book, as they believe that he should have come forward sooner to testify at the House impeachment hearings. He said that he would testify if subpoenaed, but the Senate voted town attempts to call witnesses during the impeachment trial.

In the lawsuit, filed by assistant attorney general Joseph Hunt, the Justice Department claims that

At no time has Defendant received a release from the terms and conditions of his NDAs. At no time has Defendant received “written authorization” as required by the NDAs that disclosure of the book ‘is permitted.’ The opposite is true. Defendant was repeatedly advised in writing that the prepublication review process was ongoing.”

But the lawsuit also notes that Ellen Knight, senior director for Records Access and Information Security Management at the NSC, had completed her review of the manuscript “and was of the judgment that the manuscript draft did not contain classified information. Ms. Knight informed NSC Legal of the status of the review.” Bolton asked whether a letter would be available confirming the clearance, but she said that the “process remains ongoing,” according to the lawsuit. Then another NSC official, Michael Ellis, senior director of intelligence, started an additional review and “was concerned that the manuscript still appeared to contain classified information,” the DOJ claims.

In his Wall Street Journal op ed, Cooper wrote that when they asked Knight when they would receive the clearance letter, “Ms. Knight cryptically replied that her ‘interaction’ with unnamed others in the White House about the book had ‘been very delicate’ and that there were ‘some internal process considerations to work through.'”

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolton tweeted out statements from the ACLU and PEN America, which warned that attempts to halt its release would fail.

“It unfortunately comes as no surprise that the White House is seemingly manipulating and abusing the pre-publication review process to prevent or delay the publication of a book that could include unflattering information about the president,” said Summer Lopez, PEN’s senior director of free expression programs.