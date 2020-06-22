Corey Feldman Says Joel Schumacher Tried To Prevent “Descent” Into Drugs As Hollywood Remembers Late Director

Refresh for updates The Phantom of the Opera‘s Emmy Rossum and The Lost Boy‘s Corey Feldman were among the actors remembering director Joel Schumacher today, with Feldman writing a stream of tweets recalling how the director attempted, unsuccessfully, to prevent the actor’s “descent” into drugs.
Feldman also credits Schumacher with first teaming him with Corey Haim for the 1987 film, and makes clear that Schumacher was not involved in the “corruption” that he and Haim experienced on The Lost Boys set. (Feldman has alleged that Haim was sexually assaulted, and that Feldman was given cocaine by an adult during the Lost Boys filming).
The actor says that the sober Schumacher, suspecting the 16-year-old Feldman was high on cocaine, fired him from the movie, then relented and rehired him. Feldman says he stayed away from the drug for a year after that.
In the all-caps tweets, Feldman writes, “HE TRIED 2 PREVENT MY DESCENT.”
Also today, Rossum, who starred in Schumacher’s 2004 adaptation of the musical The Phantom of the Opera, tweeted, “I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher’s passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don’t have the right words right now.”
