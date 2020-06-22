Corey Feldman Says Joel Schumacher Tried To Prevent “Descent” Into Drugs As Hollywood Remembers Late Director

Refresh for updates The Phantom of the Opera‘s Emmy Rossum and The Lost Boy‘s Corey Feldman were among the actors remembering director Joel Schumacher today, with Feldman writing a stream of tweets recalling how the director attempted, unsuccessfully, to prevent the actor’s “descent” into drugs.

Feldman also credits Schumacher with first teaming him with Corey Haim for the 1987 film, and makes clear that Schumacher was not involved in the “corruption” that he and Haim experienced on The Lost Boys set. (Feldman has alleged that Haim was sexually assaulted, and that Feldman was given cocaine by an adult during the Lost Boys filming).

The actor says that the sober Schumacher, suspecting the 16-year-old Feldman was high on cocaine, fired him from the movie, then relented and rehired him. Feldman says he stayed away from the drug for a year after that.

In the all-caps tweets, Feldman writes, “HE TRIED 2 PREVENT MY DESCENT.”

Also today, Rossum, who starred in Schumacher’s 2004 adaptation of the musical The Phantom of the Opera, tweeted, “I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher’s passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don’t have the right words right now.”

Joel Schumacher has passed away. He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. I am grateful to have had him as a friend. pic.twitter.com/7kOeJ96rL8 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 22, 2020

COSTUME 4 THE 1ST TIME EVER! IT WOULD B 2 WEEKS LATER THAT I WOULD MEET #COREYHAIM 4 THE 1ST TIME! THOUGH JOEL WAS A GAY MAN, HE HAD NOTHING 2 DO W THE CORRUPTION THAT OCCURED W HAIM & I DURING THE FILMING OF THE MOVIE. IN FACT HE HAD NO IDEA. HE DID HOWEVER SENSE DEEP PAIN IN ME — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 22, 2020

THAT IS WHAT LED 2 R CLOSE FRIENDSHIP. AS THE 1ST DAY I WAS GIVEN COCAINE BY AN ADULT WAS ON THE SET OF #THELOSTBOYS JOEL WAS SOBER @ THE TIME & IMMEDIATELY NOTICED I WAS HIGH! HE FIRED ME ON THE SPOT. HE THEN ASKED WHERE MY PARENTS WERE! WHEN I TOLD HIM I DIDNT KNOW, HE REALIZED — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 22, 2020

HOWEVER JOEL SCHUMACHER SENT ME SUPPORTIVE MESSAGES RIGHT TIL THE END OF HIS LIFE INCLUDING A SUPPORTIVE EMAIL AS HE WAS UNABLE 2 ATTEND THE PREMIER OF #MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS W CONDOLENCES. NOW MY CONDOLENCES R W HIM! JOEL U R A BEAUTIFUL SOUL & U WILL B MISSED! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 22, 2020

PLEASE TAKE CARE OF OUR DUDE UP THERE IN HEAVEN! MAYBE NOW U CAN START TALKIN 2 #COREYHAIM ABOUT ALL THE THINGS WE CAN CREATE ONCE WE ALL MEET AGAIN IN ETERNITY! GOD BLESS U MY FRIEND! YOUR ART WILL LIVE ON IN INFAMY! #RIPJOELSCHUMACHER #THELOSTBOYS #BATMANFOREVER #FLATLINERS — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 22, 2020

I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 22, 2020

Next thing I know, I'm sitting in video village watching DeNiro act for hours. In the early days of my career, Joel was a mentor and friend. He was always there for support, wisdom and kindness. So lucky to have nabbed his hotel room all those years ago. RIP my friend. — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) June 22, 2020

You were the coolest, youngest guy in every room! You had the best eye for talent in front of and the behind the camera. #RIP dear Joel Schumacher — jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) June 22, 2020

RIP Joel Schumacher – a sweet soul https://t.co/CzVjarvG6E — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) June 22, 2020