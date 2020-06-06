Joe Biden Locks In Democrats’ Presidential Nomination For Donald Trump Face Off; Ex-VP Leading Incumbent In Polls

It won’t confirmed until the Democrats have their National Convention in August, but tonight Joe Biden finally locked in the party’s nomination to take on Donald Trump in November.

Having been the last man standing in the primaries after a commanding Super Tuesday performance that saw main rival Bernie Sanders withdrawing in early April, the former Vice-President now has 1,993 delegates for the convention, be it virtual or not due to the COVID-19 crisis.

To secure the nomination, a candidate has to have 1,991 delegates. A series of primaries in Pennsylvania, Iowa, New Mexico, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, Rhode Island, South Dakota and the District of Columbia pushed Biden over the top amidst the coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests and curfews over the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops.

Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020

“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded — and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party,” Biden said tonight upon successfully securing the Dems’ nomination on his third try over as many decades.

“I am going to spend every day between now and November 3rd fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along,” the man who served as Barack Obama’s Veep added.

“Today, I’m once again asking every American who feels knocked down, counted out, and left behind, to join our campaign,” the increasingly sharp-tongued Biden also stated. “Because we aren’t just building the movement that will defeat Donald Trump, we are building the movement that will transform our nation.”

A CNN poll of polls released today has Biden leading the former Celebrity Apprentice host by 51% to 41% among registered voters.

Having promised in a debate earlier in the year against Senator Sanders that he would have a woman as his running mate, the former Vice-President is expected to announce his VP pick in the next few weeks – and Hollywood is making bets as to who that pick will be

Right now, odds are stacked in favor of California’s junior Senator and past Presidential contender Kamala Harris