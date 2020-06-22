Joe Biden’s Campaign Commits To Three Debates With Donald Trump

Joe Biden’s president campaign said on Monday that he has committed to three presidential debates this fall, while criticizing Donald Trump’s team for their rationale for earlier meet ups.

In a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote, “Our position is straightforward and clear: Joe Biden will accept the Commission’s debates, on the Commission’s dates, under the Commission’s established format and the Commission’s independent choice of moderators. Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do the same.”

As they have in previous cycles, the Commission on Presidential Debates scheduled dates for three presidential debates even before the nomination process started. In October, they announced that debates would be held on Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, with a vice presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 7. The candidates are not required to participate, but the approach has formalized a process that used to leave a lot of doubt over the scope of each cycle’s debates.

In the letter to the commission, O’Malley Dillon wrote, “Any ‘debate proposals’ in lieu of that are just an effort to change the subject, avoid debates, or create a distracting ‘debate about debates.'”

The Trump campaign has been lobbying for a fourth debate, and for the events to be held earlier, according to The Washington Post, with the argument that more Americans are voting early.

“We want fair debates,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said, according to the Post. “We want them sooner, and we want a bigger schedule.”

The push for an additional debate was a reversal of complaints about the process earlier this year, leading to speculation that Trump would skip them.

The Biden campaign also pushed for the second debate to be in a town hall format. At least one of the debates in recent cycles has included live-audience questions.