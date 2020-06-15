Joe Biden’s Campaign And DNC Raise $80.8 Million In May

Virtual fundraising did not depress Joe Biden’s pace of fundraising in May, as a joint fundraising committee of his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $80.8 million during the month.

The haul is greater than the amount that the joint committee raised in April, more than $60 million.

The average online donation was $30, according to the campaign, and more than half of the donors during the month were new donors.

In addition to the online contributions, Biden has been on an aggressive schedule of virtual fundraisers, with nearly nightly events that have included a mixture of other political figures and celebrities. An event last week with Kamala Harris raised about $3.5 million, according to a pool report. Later in the week, a fundraiser featuring celebrities including Barbra Streisand and John Legend brought in about $2 million, according to a source.

The joint fundraising committee can raise well beyond the $5,600 legal limit for individual contributions directly to the Biden campaign. An agreement that the Biden campaign reached with the DNC in April allows donors to give more than $620,000 each, according to The Washington Post. The money then is distributed between the Biden campaign, the DNC and more than two dozen state parties.

“Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off,” Biden said in a statement. “Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s war chest. Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president.”

Trump’s campaign has not yet announced how much it raised in May. But the Republican National Committee said that they raised $14 million on Sunday, in a fundraising push tied to the president’s birthday. That was the biggest fundraising day for the campaign and the RNC ever, according to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Biden’s campaign had $57 million cash on hand at the end of April. Trump’s reelection bid had $107.7 million.