Jimmy Kimmel Addresses His Own White Privilege On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed how he opened up to his own white privilege in a sensitive monologue on his ABC late night-talk show.

The presenter addressed the issue as protests continue for an eighth day following the killing of George Floyd.

“I know that a lot of white people bristle when they hear the word privilege, as in white privilege, because there are millions of white people – who did not grow up with money or a good education or a solid family background or maybe even a family at all. So, when they hear the word privilege, they go ‘what privilege? I grew up with nothing. I work hard. I earned what I have. Nobody gave me anything’. You hear the phrase white privilege – and it’s easy to get defensive. The first time I heard it, I did,” he said.

“To me, white privilege – was what Donald Trump had – a wealthy father – and a silver spoon in his mouth. It wasn’t what I grew up with. So, I rejected it because I didn’t understand what white privilege meant. But I think I do now. I think I at least understand some of it and here’s what I think it is. People who are white – we don’t have to deal with negative assumptions being made about us – based on the color of our skin. It rarely happens. If ever. Whereas black people experience that – every day,” he added.

He highlighted a recent video that showed a group flagging down the police after a store was being looted and instead of stopping the looters, they handcuffed the people who flagged them down. “Imagine how frustrating it must be – to get handcuffed – or frisked – or pulled over – just because you’re black,” he said. “I don’t know about you, but that would make me – furious.”

“Now imagine – what it must be like – to be brutalized. And killed. And scared that those things might happen. What happened to George Floyd was on video. How often does this happen without a camera recording the whole thing? Sounds to me like it happens all the time. We just don’t see it – unless it gets posted online. And then we’re shocked and black people are like ‘why are you shocked? We’ve been telling you this has been happening – over and over again’. So, if you’re wondering why people are angry – and why they can’t just march nicely in the street – holding up their signs in a single file line – maybe that’s why,” he added.